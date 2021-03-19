New Delhi: Services on a section of the Delhi Metro's Blue Line were affected today morning. The DMRC took to Twitter to inform commuters about the delay: “Blue Line Update Delay in service between Rajouri Garden and Kirti Nagar. Normal service on all other lines".

According to news agency PTI, the services were affected due to train speed restriction imposed on that segment due to overnight track maintenance work.

Blue Line connects Dwarka in Delhi to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali.

The Delhi Metro Blue Line consists of 44 metro stations starting from Dwarka Sector 21 and ending at Noida City Center. The Length of the complete line is 50.56 Km. An additional branch line is also incorporated from Vaishali to Yamuna Bank, with a length of 6.25 km.





