Delhi Metro update: Services on Magenta Line delayed. Details here

Delhi Metro update: Services on Magenta Line delayed. Details here1 min read . 11:29 AM IST
Services on a section of the Delhi Metro's Magenta Line corridor have been delayed, the DMRC said on Wednesday.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation tweeted to alert commuters.
"Magenta Line Update Delay in services between Kalindi Kunj and Okhla Bird Sanctuary. Normal service on all other lines," it tweeted in the morning.
“Trains are running at restricted speed between Kalindi Kunj and Okhla Bird Sanctuary on Magenta Line due to a case of attempted cable theft leading to damage of signaling cables. Restoration work will be possible only after operational hours. The inconvenience is regretted," DMRC said in a tweet.
Sources said the delay could have been due to some technical issues.
Earlier, Services on a section of the Pink Line of the Delhi Metro were delayed for nearly 40 minutes on 9 January due to technical issues, officials said.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) also took to Twitter to alert commuters.
"Pink Line Update Delay in services from Trilokpuri-Sanjay Lake to East Vinod Nagar-Mayur Vihar II. Normal service on all other lines," it tweeted at around 7.45 pm.
In another tweet, the DMRC said, "Restoration work is in progress and all efforts are being made to repair the affected section at the earliest".
Pink Line, spanning about 59 km, connects Majlis Park and Shiv Vihar.
In another tweet at around 8.30 pm, it said, normal services had resumed
