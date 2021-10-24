Services on a section of Delhi Metro's Yellow Line, between the Vishwavidyalaya and the Model Town stations, will not be available for a few hours today, the DMRC said.

"Public Service Announcement There will be no service between Model Town & Vishwavidyalaya on Yellow Line tomorrow (Sunday) till 7:30 AM due to pre-planned maintenance work. GTB Nagar Station will remain closed during this period. Services will be normal on the rest of the network," the DMRC tweeted.

The Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon.

To ensure connectivity between this section during this period, free feeder bus service will remain available. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) October 23, 2021

GTB metro station, which is located in Kingsway Camp area of north Delhi, falls in between Vishwavidyalaya and Model Town stations.

"To ensure connectivity between this section during this period, free feeder bus service will remain available," the Delhi Metro also tweeted.

