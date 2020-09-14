Delhi Metro update: Services on Yellow Line will run in loops today

Metro services on the Yellow Line connecting Samaypur Badli to HUDA City Centre will be run in loop till further notice today, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said today. This is being necessitated in view of the track repair work being undertaken on a portion between Rajiv Chowk and New Delhi section of Up line (going towards Badli).

The services on Delhi Metro Yellow Line will run in the following loops:

1) Normal services will be run thru both Up & Down Lines between Samaypur Badli & Vishwavidyalaya stations

2) Single Line (through Down Line) services will be available between Vishwavidyalaya & Rajiv Chowk stations which may result in less frequency of trains in this section.

3) Normal services will be run through both Up & Down lines between Rajiv Chowk & HUDA City Centre stations.

Services between single line section of Rajiv Chowk & Vishwavidyalaya will be restored normally through both the Up & Down Lines with regular frequency as soon necessary track repair work is over in the affected section.

After being shut for nearly six months, Metro services in Delhi and the National Capital Region resumed in a phased manner on 7 September as part of Unlock 4 announced by the government.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had recently issued guidelines allowing the Delhi Metro to resume operations in a graded manner, following which the DMRC had said it would be done in three stages from September 7-12.

The Delhi Metro resumed services on Monday with curtailed operation of the Yellow Line and Rapid Metro. Stage two kicked in on Friday with Magenta and Grey lines also opening their doors to commuters and service hours being extended.

Stage three came into effect from Saturday onwards with metro services going back to the pre-COVID-19 time schedule.

Metro services in Delhi and the National Capital Region were closed on March 22 to check the spread of coronavirus.

