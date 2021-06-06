As Delhi Metro will resume from tomorrow (June 7) after 27 days of the shutdown, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has allowed commuters to use both smart cards and tokens.

"Smart card and token both are allowed for commuting in Delhi metro from tomorrow onward. However smart cards will be preferred keeping in view contactless communication," a Delhi Metro official told ANI news agency on Sunday.

However, the official also clarified that there would be no change in the existing 20% discount on smart cards.

The Delhi Metro services, which were closed on May 10 due to an unprecedented spike in Covid cases, will be resumed for the general public from Monday, June 7, with 50% capacity only.

As per the DMRC statement, only half of the trains will be inducted into services with a frequency ranging from 5-15 minutes on different lines on Monday.

The number of trains will be inducted in full strength in a graded manner on Wednesday, June 9, it added.

No standing passengers would be allowed inside the metro rail and to ensure social distancing and compliance only 50% seating will be permitted inside trains, the DMRC said.

People are advised to cooperate with the metro authorities in ensuring compliance to Covid-appropriate behaviour throughout their travel, officials said.

The DMRC said people are also advised to take extra time for their daily commute and exhibit Covid-appropriate behaviour outside the stations also while waiting for their turn to enter the station.

Entry at stations will continue to be regulated through identified gates as was the practice earlier.

The DMRC will be writing to appropriate authorities for maintenance of law and order outside metro stations as the services resume from Monday, officials said.

(With ANI inputs)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.