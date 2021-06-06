The Delhi Metro services will resume for the general public from Monday with 50% capacity only
Only half of the trains will be inducted into services with a frequency ranging from 5-15 minutes on different lines on Monday
As Delhi Metro will resume from tomorrow (June 7) after 27 days of the shutdown, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has allowed commuters to use both smart cards and tokens.
"Smart card and token both are allowed for commuting in Delhi metro from tomorrow onward. However smart cards will be preferred keeping in view contactless communication," a Delhi Metro official told ANI news agency on Sunday.