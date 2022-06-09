Delhi Metro update: Technical snag hits Metro Blue Line again, services affected

Delhi Metro update: Technical snag hits Metro Blue Line again, services affected1 min read . 10:46 AM IST
- Delhi Metro Blue Line: Notably, the blue line metro services were disrupted thrice in the past four days.
Delhi Metro's Blue Line services on were delayed Thursday morning due to a technical snag. Blue Line connects Dwarka Sector-21 in Delhi and Noida Electronic City, along with a branch line to Vaishali.
Delhi Metro's Blue Line services on were delayed Thursday morning due to a technical snag. Blue Line connects Dwarka Sector-21 in Delhi and Noida Electronic City, along with a branch line to Vaishali.
Three days ago, a large number of commuters on the Blue Line had faced hardship as services across the corridor were impacted for nearly an hour and a half due to a technical snag.
Three days ago, a large number of commuters on the Blue Line had faced hardship as services across the corridor were impacted for nearly an hour and a half due to a technical snag.
On Thursday again, the DMRC tweeted to alert commuters.
On Thursday again, the DMRC tweeted to alert commuters.
"Blue Line Update Delay in services between Dwarka Sector 21 and Noida Electronic City/Vaishali. Normal service on all other lines," it tweeted.
"Blue Line Update Delay in services between Dwarka Sector 21 and Noida Electronic City/Vaishali. Normal service on all other lines," it tweeted.
Notably, the blue line metro services were disrupted thrice in the past four days. The train services between Yamuna Bank and Indraprastha station of the Blue Line were affected from 6.35 pm to 8 pm on Monday.
Notably, the blue line metro services were disrupted thrice in the past four days. The train services between Yamuna Bank and Indraprastha station of the Blue Line were affected from 6.35 pm to 8 pm on Monday.
According to DMRC, the services were stopped to undertake the repair work of a broken contact wire (part of OHE) on the UP Line (going towards Dwarka) due to some external object (bird) hitting the OHE/pantograph of the train.
According to DMRC, the services were stopped to undertake the repair work of a broken contact wire (part of OHE) on the UP Line (going towards Dwarka) due to some external object (bird) hitting the OHE/pantograph of the train.
During this period, train services were temporarily unavailable between Indraprastha and Yamuna Bank stations due to the absence of OHE resulting from the breakdown of the contact wire due to a bird hit.
During this period, train services were temporarily unavailable between Indraprastha and Yamuna Bank stations due to the absence of OHE resulting from the breakdown of the contact wire due to a bird hit.
The normal train services were continuously available on the rest of the sections of Blue Line during this period in two loops i.e, from Yamuna Bank to Vaishali/NOIDA Electronic City and Indraprastha to Dwarka Sec-21 sections.
The normal train services were continuously available on the rest of the sections of Blue Line during this period in two loops i.e, from Yamuna Bank to Vaishali/NOIDA Electronic City and Indraprastha to Dwarka Sec-21 sections.
DMRC further stated that a shuttle train service was provided to commuting passengers between Indraprastha and Yamuna Bank stations during the affected period.
DMRC further stated that a shuttle train service was provided to commuting passengers between Indraprastha and Yamuna Bank stations during the affected period.