Delhi Metro Update: Delhi Metro Blue Line services between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar faced delays on Thursday following a cable theft incident, as confirmed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

The issue, which is expected to be resolved by the end of the operational hours, has led to trains operating at a restricted speed on the affected stretch. As a result, commuters can expect delayed services throughout the day.

DMRC advised passengers to plan their journeys accordingly, as travel times are likely to be longer. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), DMRC explained:

“Blue Line Update: The cable theft issue on the Blue Line between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar will be rectified only after the end of operational hours in the night. Since the trains will operate on restricted speed on the affected section during the day, there would be some delay in services. Passengers are requested to plan their journeys accordingly as the journey shall take some additional time.."

DMRC completes longest underground tunnel on Tughlakabad-Aerocity corridor The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday completed the longest underground tunnel between the Tughlakabad Airforce Launching Shaft and Maa Anandmayee Marg on the Tughlakabad-Aerocity corridor of Phase-IV, an official statement said.

A 105-metre-long tunnel boring machine (TBM) broke through at Maa Anandmayee Marg station on 4 December, after boring a 2.65-km-long tunnel, the statement added.

Two parallel circular tunnels for up and down movement are being constructed on this stretch as part of the Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor.

The breakthrough on the other parallel tunnel is expected to be achieved in January 2025, it said.

The new tunnel has been constructed at an average depth of around 16 metres and about 1,894 rings have been installed in the tunnel, with an inner diameter of 5.8 metres, it added.

The tunnelling work posed significant technical challenges, including the relocation of a sewer line and navigation through hard rock strata.

The tunnel has been built using the proven Earth Pressure Balancing Method (EPBM) technology, with a concrete lining made of precast tunnel rings, the statement said.