In the view of 'Delhi chalo' protest march by farmers against Centre's new farm law, the Delhi Metro services from neignbouring cities to the national capital will remain suspended, the officials said. However, metro services will be available from Delhi towards the National Capital Region (NCR) sections.

"From 2 pm onwards Metro services are available from Delhi towards the NCR sections. However, services from NCR sections to Delhi still continue to remain suspended due to security reasons till further notice," Delhi Metro Rail Corporation wrote on Twitter.

The Delhi metro services to and from the National Capital Region were suspended till 2 pm on Thursday due to farmers' rally.

"Due to Kisan Rally call for Delhi, on the request of Delhi Police & to avoid overcrowding in wake of ongoing COVID pandemic, services will be regulated tomorrow (Thursday) from resumption early in the morning till 2 PM through loops." DMRC said earlier.

The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangh and various factions of the Bharatiya Kisan Union have joined hands and formed a 'Samyukta Kisan Morcha' to press the central government to scrap the three new farm laws.

The Delhi Police, however, said they have rejected all requests received from various farmer organisations regarding the protest. The authorities warned of legal action against them if they came to the city to hold any gathering amid the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava visited the bordering areas and took stalk of the situation there."Due to COVID-19, guidelines have been issued in which political gathering is not permitted here and for this, their (the farmers') request was rejected. If they still make an attempt, we have deployed personnel at the borders to not let them enter the national capital. We are also in contact with Punjab and Haryana Police," he said.

Asked about commuters facing inconvenience, the Delhi Police chief said, "Since they (protesting farmers) have already blocked the nation highway, there are going to be some problems, but we will try to sort it out as soon as possible... Instead of coming to the national capital, they (farmers) should go back and do not break any guideline."

Delhi Police personnel have been deployed in large numbers in the border areas of the national capital. All the incoming vehicles were being checked in view of the protest.

