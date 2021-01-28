OPEN APP
Home >News >India > Salasar emerges as lowest bidder for electrification of two Delhi metro depots
New Delhi: India's first fully automated driverless train runs on the Magenta Line of DMRC. (PTI)
New Delhi: India's first fully automated driverless train runs on the Magenta Line of DMRC. (PTI)

Salasar emerges as lowest bidder for electrification of two Delhi metro depots

1 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2021, 06:12 PM IST Tamal Nandi

  • The tender received from DMRC requires Salasar Techno part design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of 25 kV flexible overhead equipment and SCADA system for soon to be remodelled metro depots – Ajronda and Sarita Vihar of Delhi Metro

Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd. which is a multi-conglomerate in the Engineering and Infrastructure industry has emerged as the lowest bidder and received three tenders for an amount of Rs. 71.74 crore from RRVPNL and DMRC for electrification of Ajronda and Sarita Vihar depots.

The first tender received from DMRC requires Salasar Techno part design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of 25 kV flexible overhead equipment and SCADA system for soon to be remodelled metro depots – Ajronda and Sarita Vihar at an amount of Rs. 23.97 crore.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva sent 'personal' letters to President-elect Biden and running mate Kamala Harris this week.

India needs bold, multifaceted policy response to secure robust economic recovery: IMF

3 min read . 07:05 PM IST
Scheduled international flights have been suspended in India since March 23 last year due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown

India's domestic air traffic expected to reach pre-COVID level by 2021-end: Boeing India

1 min read . 06:56 PM IST
BCCI Chief Sourav Ganguly taken to Apollo Hospital after he complained of chest pain in Kolkata on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

Sourav Ganguly undergoes another angioplasty, two more stents implanted: Report

1 min read . 06:27 PM IST
New Delhi: India's first fully automated driverless train runs on the Magenta Line of DMRC.

Salasar emerges as lowest bidder for electrification of two Delhi metro depots

1 min read . 06:12 PM IST

The second tender is received from RRVPNL for the construction of 220 kV and 132kV Transmission lines for 220/132/33 kV GSS Saipau. The tender includes survey, the supply of all equipments/Materials, Erection (including civil works), Testing and Commissioning, of approx. 50 Kms. at Rs. 20.25 Crore.

The third tender received from RRVPNL requires Salasar Techno for the construction of 220 kV and 132kV Transmission lines for 220/132/33 kV GSS Reodar. The tender includes survey, the supply of all Equipments/ Materials, Erection (including civil works), Testing and Commissioning, of 75 Kms. (approx..) at Rs. 27.52 Crore.

On securing the tender, Shashank Agarwal, MD of SalasarTechno Engineering Ltd. said, “Securing the tenders is significant for us as a company that is dedicated to delivering people-centric solutions.We aim to contribute immensely to the technologically advanced infrastructure of the country and look forward to the completion of each project within the given timeline."

Last month, Salasar also received a contract from Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd. for the installation of Ballastless railway tracks for the Bangalore metro.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout