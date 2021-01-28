Salasar emerges as lowest bidder for electrification of two Delhi metro depots

Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd. which is a multi-conglomerate in the Engineering and Infrastructure industry has emerged as the lowest bidder and received three tenders for an amount of Rs. 71.74 crore from RRVPNL and DMRC for electrification of Ajronda and Sarita Vihar depots.

The first tender received from DMRC requires Salasar Techno part design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of 25 kV flexible overhead equipment and SCADA system for soon to be remodelled metro depots – Ajronda and Sarita Vihar at an amount of Rs. 23.97 crore.

The second tender is received from RRVPNL for the construction of 220 kV and 132kV Transmission lines for 220/132/33 kV GSS Saipau. The tender includes survey, the supply of all equipments/Materials, Erection (including civil works), Testing and Commissioning, of approx. 50 Kms. at Rs. 20.25 Crore.

The third tender received from RRVPNL requires Salasar Techno for the construction of 220 kV and 132kV Transmission lines for 220/132/33 kV GSS Reodar. The tender includes survey, the supply of all Equipments/ Materials, Erection (including civil works), Testing and Commissioning, of 75 Kms. (approx..) at Rs. 27.52 Crore.

On securing the tender, Shashank Agarwal, MD of SalasarTechno Engineering Ltd. said, “Securing the tenders is significant for us as a company that is dedicated to delivering people-centric solutions.We aim to contribute immensely to the technologically advanced infrastructure of the country and look forward to the completion of each project within the given timeline."

Last month, Salasar also received a contract from Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd. for the installation of Ballastless railway tracks for the Bangalore metro.

