These advanced baggage scanners (X-BIS System) are fitted with following additional features:-

Faster Baggage clearance: These scanners will now be capable of handling up to 550 bags per hour which used to be around 350 bags per hour earlier. For this, the conveyor belt speed has been increased from 18 cm per second to 30 cm per second. This is intended to reduce the heavy passenger rush at the frisking points especially during peak hours.