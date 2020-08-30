Delhi Metro: Will ensure social distancing is maintained, says Kailash Gahlot

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot has expressing happiness at the Centre's decision to resume Delhi Metro services in a graded manner. Kailash Gahlot said that his government will ensure that Covid-19 norms are followed by the commuters.

"We will ensure that social distancing is maintained in the metros. Thermal screening of passengers will be done at the entry. No tokens will be issued, smart cards and other digital methods of payment will be used," he said, news agency ANI quoted.





After being closed for over five months in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Delhi Metro received the nod from authorities to resume services from September 7 in a "calibrated manner", officials said on Saturday.

"As per the latest guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs under Unlock-4, the Delhi Metro will be resuming its services for public from September 7 onwards in a calibrated manner," the DMRC said in a statement.

Further details on the metro functioning and its usage by the general public will be shared once the detailed standard operating procedure (SOP) is issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in the next few days, officials said.

I am glad that metro has been permitted to start its operations from 7 Sep in a phased manner. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 29, 2020

The chief minister, soon after learning about the latest MHA guidelines, tweeted, "I am glad that metro has been permitted to start its operations from 7 Sep in a phased manner."













