The Delhi Metro has won 'Metro Rail with the Best Passenger Services and Satisfaction' award. Delhi was awarded the best non-motorised transport system for the redevelopment project of Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation, according to the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry,

"We are delighted to inform you that Delhi Metro is conferred with the 'Award for Excellence in Urban Transport' by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs under the category 'Metro Rail with the Best Passenger Services and Satisfaction. Mangu Singh, MD, DMRC today received the award from Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, at the 14th Urban Mobility India Conference 2021 in Delhi," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said in a tweet.

Surat has been awarded for the best public transport system while Indore bagged 'City with the Most Innovative Financing Mechanism' award. On the other hand, Kochi got an award for the most sustainable transport system. Nashik was awarded 'City with Best Record of Public Involvement in its Transport Planning'.

The awards were given away by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri at the Urban Mobility India conference.

Yesterday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) flagged off e-rickshaw services connecting the Noida Electronic City metro station with surrounding areas.

The DMRC would start a fleet of 25 e-rickshaws in partnership with ETO. It will cover the localities of Noida Electronic City Metro Station from 6 AM to 11 PM.

According to the DMRC, women drivers will be appointed to run these e-rickshaws.

