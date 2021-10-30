Delhi Metro wins 'Metro Rail with the Best Passenger Services' award

"We are delighted to inform you that Delhi Metro is conferred with the 'Award for Excellence in Urban Transport' by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs under the category 'Metro Rail with the Best Passenger Services and Satisfaction. Mangu Singh, MD, DMRC today received the award from Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, at the 14th Urban Mobility India Conference 2021 in Delhi," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said in a tweet.