Despite the various constraints posed by the Covid pandemic in the last more than a year, Delhi Metro in its efforts to continuously enhance the travel experience for its commuters has successfully introduced the facility of free high-speed wifi service from all Metro stations of its Yellow Line (i.e, Line-2 from HUDA City Centre to Samaypur Badli) from today.

This service, coinciding with the start of festival season, is launched on this Line which consists of 37 Metro stations and runs mostly underground through one of the most congested parts of Delhi covering outer Delhi, north Delhi through central Delhi and south Delhi and finally Gurugram. More than 330 access points have been installed at these 37 stations to provide uninterpreted internet access to the commuters. This High-Speed Free Wi-Fi Service will prove to be a special boon to students travelling to and from North Delhi Campus of Delhi University.

Passengers will be able to use standard internet applications like Email, Facebook, Google Search, WhatsApp, Video and Audio calls etc. by simply logging into network ID “OUI DMRC FREE Wi-Fi".

The process of accessing the free WIFI at the stations is

1. Select "OUI DMRC FREE WIFI " on your phone

2. Enter your phone number and email ID to get OTP by SMS

3. Enter the OTP, accept terms conditions and tap connect button to enjoy free Wi-fi

OUI DMRC Free High-Speed Wi-Fi connectivity is already available on all stations of the Blue Line and Airport Express Line (The network is restored after Covid).

The Blue Line (Dwarka Sector 21 to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali) consists of 50 metro stations wherein, over 400 access points are placed by DMRC to provide uninterpreted internet access whereas, Airport Express Line (New Delhi Railway Station to Dwarka Sector 21, linking Indira Gandhi International Airport) consisting of six stations has been provided with over 50 access points to provide uninterpreted internet access.

With the launch of High-Speed WI-Fi at all stations of Yellow Line, “Oui DMRC Free WI-Fi" is now available at 94 stations of the Delhi Metro Network. This Free Wi-Fi service is being provided by a Consortium led by M/S Techno Sat Comm.

Apart from providing free WiFi at the Metro stations across its network, DMRC in association with Techno Sat Comm is striving to introduce this facility inside Metro trains also in a year’s time from here on. Upgrading and installing the desired access points is quite a challenging task in already operational trains. DMRC on atrial basis had introduced free wifi service in the trains of its Airport Line, which were suspended due to Covid induced constraints in 2020 and are now in the process of being restored within thenext 10-15 days time.

One may contact Help Line Number 9541693693 if facing any issues in accessing free WIFI services at Metro stations on all these Lines.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.