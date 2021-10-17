Delhi Metro Yellow Line gets free WiFi: Here’s how it will work

This service, coinciding with the start of festival season, is launched on this Line which consists of 37 Metro stations and runs mostly underground through one of the most congested parts of Delhi covering outer Delhi, north Delhi through central Delhi and south Delhi and finally Gurugram. More than 330 access points have been installed at these 37 stations to provide uninterpreted internet access to the commuters. This High-Speed Free Wi-Fi Service will prove to be a special boon to students travelling to and from North Delhi Campus of Delhi University.