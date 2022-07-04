Delhi metro yellow line passengers report delay in services

The Delhi yellow metro line is still experiencing a delay in service after a woman passenger allegedly jumped in front of a moving metro train and got hit.
The yellow metro line connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi and HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon.
Though at around 11.30 am, the DMRC tweeted saying that normal services have resumed, some passengers have reported delay in service.
The train was going towards HUDA City Centre when the women jumped from the platform and got hit, the PTI reported citing sources.
The incident took place at Jor Bagh metro station.
After which the DMRC tweeted around 11:23 am alerted the commuters saying, "Yellow Line Update | Delay in services from Central Secretariat to Green Park due to a passenger on track at Jor Bagh. Normal service on all other lines."
Around 11:30 am, they said that normal services have been resumed.
A similar incident occurred on 30 June when a 50-year-old man jumped in front of a train at Moolchand station of Delhi Metro's Violet Line.
Police received information at 5.04 pm that a person got injured at Moolchand metro station. The person identified as Mahendar jumped when a train reached platform number 1, a senior police officer had said. The injured was sent to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where doctors said he was unfit for statement, police added.
Police received information at 5.04 pm that a person got injured at Moolchand metro station. The person identified as Mahendar jumped when a train reached platform number 1, a senior police officer had said. The injured was sent to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where doctors said he was unfit for statement, police added.