The Delhi Metro has informed that train services between Sultanpur and Ghitorni stations will not be available today. However metro train service is available between HUDA City Centre and Ghitorni as well as Sultanpur and Samaypur Badli. It further added that normal services on all other lines.

Yellow Line connects Samyapur Badli in Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon.

The Delhi Metro on Saturday informed that train services between Qutab Minar and Sultanpur stations will not be available on Sunday morning for one hour due to maintenance work.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation tweeted "Service Update. Due to pre-planned maintenance work, Metro services will not be available from Sultanpur to Qutub Minar on the Yellow Line for going towards Samaypur Badli from 5:15 AM till 6 AM on 11th September 2022, i.e, tomorrow (Sunday)."

On July 24, the Delhi Metro suspended services between Green Park and Qutab Minar due to track maintenance work. (ANI)