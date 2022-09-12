Delhi Metro Yellow Line update: Services not available on these stations1 min read . Updated: 12 Sep 2022, 08:22 AM IST
- Delhi Metro Yellow Line connects Samyapur Badli in Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon
The Delhi Metro has informed that train services between Sultanpur and Ghitorni stations will not be available today. However metro train service is available between HUDA City Centre and Ghitorni as well as Sultanpur and Samaypur Badli. It further added that normal services on all other lines.