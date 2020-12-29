Delhi Metro: You can now use your RuPay card to travel on Airport Express Line

In order to promote cashless transactions and contactless solutions during travel, the National Payments Corporation of India on Tuesday announced that the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will accept the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) for metro travel on the 23-km long Airport Express Line from New Delhi to Dwarka Sector-21. The facility is already active from Monday.

Thie initiative will facilitate over 1 crore RuPay contactless cardholders to travel without buying a separate token or card for the Airport Line. "Passengers travelling on the Airport Line need not buy a separate token or card to board the train as their RuPay card will act as the travel ticket," NPCI said in a statement.

It also said that the contactless card as a ticket to travel in the metro will be available on the entire Delhi Metro network by 2022.

Soon commuters will also be able to use a mobile phone to enter or exit a metro station by storing their RuPay cards on their NFC enabled phones. Apart from using this card for travelling on Delhi Metro, RuPay Cardholders can also shop, dine and perform regular purchases like any other debit or credit card.

‘One Nation One Card' is an inter-operable transport card program launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year for passengers to pay at multiple transport operators using their existing RuPay card. These cards can be used to make ticket payments in transit including metros, buses, cabs, toll etc enabling automatic offline cashless payments using the revolutionary technology of secure wallet on card, thereby reducing the transaction time.

Dr. Mangu Singh, MD, DMRC said, “The implementation of the NCMC facility on the Airport Express Line of the Delhi Metro is a very important step forward towards making travel more convenient for the passengers... We hope to make the entire Delhi Metro system NCMC compliant by 2022, which will certainly revolutionise the overall traveling experience of the commuters."

Nalin Bansal, Head of RuPay & NFS, NPCI said, “RuPay Contactless NCMC is a testament of customers’ increased preference of travelling cashless and hassle-free to save time and long queues. The cutting edge qSPARC offline technology backing the RuPay Contactless NCMC, provides split second response at the terminals and gates, enabling queue busting. This initiative embarks RuPay on a journey to make customers "atmanirbhar", less dependent on cash and at the same time experience RuPay card’s numerous features. It’s our constant endeavor at NPCI to offer innovative features and functionalities to all our RuPay Cardholders to make all their transactions convenient and memorable."

DMRC's system will be able to accept transactions from 23 banks through the RuPay card issued by them.

Delhi Metro had introduced a 'closed loop' smart card to encourage cashless transaction on metro travel in 2002.

"However, automatic fare collection (AFC) system in Delhi Airport Express Line has now been made fully 'open loop' today, as it accepts any Rupay Carrd compliant to National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) standards," the DMRC tweeted.

