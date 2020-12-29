Delhi Metro: You can now use your RuPay card to travel on Airport Express Line

Nalin Bansal, Head of RuPay & NFS, NPCI said, “RuPay Contactless NCMC is a testament of customers’ increased preference of travelling cashless and hassle-free to save time and long queues. The cutting edge qSPARC offline technology backing the RuPay Contactless NCMC, provides split second response at the terminals and gates, enabling queue busting. This initiative embarks RuPay on a journey to make customers "atmanirbhar", less dependent on cash and at the same time experience RuPay card’s numerous features. It’s our constant endeavor at NPCI to offer innovative features and functionalities to all our RuPay Cardholders to make all their transactions convenient and memorable."