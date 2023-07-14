Delhi Metro, a prominent transportation system in the national capital, extends its heartfelt best wishes to India's Chandrayaan-3 mission.

Taking to Twitter, Delhi Metro said, “Our best wishes for the success of this new mission @ISRO."

With the countdown underway for ISRO's highly anticipated launch of the year, the Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission, all attention is focused on India's space agency as its scientists eagerly strive for a successful soft landing on the lunar surface.

This achievement would position India among a select group of nations that have accomplished this challenging task.

The upcoming mission will be carried out by the 'Fat Boy' LVM3-M4 rocket, as part of India's ambitious lunar exploration program. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has scheduled the long-awaited launch from the spaceport on Friday at 2:35 pm, AP reported.

The planned soft landing on the moon's surface is set to take place in late August, marking a significant milestone in India's lunar exploration efforts.

Ahead of India's ambitious space programme Chandrayaan-3, former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan on Thursday said its successful landing will make India only the fourth nation to achieve this and it would increase the potential for space science development in the country.

Presently, India's presence in the $600 billion industry stands at a modest 2%. Narayanan further highlighted that with the introduction of private participation in technology development, there would be expanded prospects for startups to enter the sector.

In 2019, the Chandrayaan-2 mission faced disappointment as it failed to achieve the desired soft landing on the moon's surface, leaving the ISRO team disheartened. The poignant images of the then ISRO chief K Sivan being comforted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was present to witness the rare feat, remain vivid in the memories of many.

Undeterred by the setback, scientists at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre have persevered and devoted countless hours of hard work to master the technology of soft landing on the moon's surface. A successful landing would position India as the fourth country to achieve this remarkable feat, following the United States, China, and the former Soviet Union.

Chandrayaan-3, the upcoming lunar exploration mission, is part of the fourth operational mission (M4) of the LVM3 launcher.

SRO is pushing boundaries by demonstrating the capability of a soft landing on the lunar surface through its lunar module and showcasing the ability to rove across the lunar terrain. The space agency aims to showcase India's expertise in lunar exploration and contribute to the advancement of scientific knowledge in the field.

