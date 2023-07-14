Delhi Metro's wish to ISRO for Chandrayaan-3 mission: 'Next Station is Moon'

In 2019, the Chandrayaan-2 mission faced disappointment as it failed to achieve the desired soft landing on the moon's surface, leaving the ISRO team disheartened. The poignant images of the then ISRO chief K Sivan being comforted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was present to witness the rare feat, remain vivid in the memories of many.

