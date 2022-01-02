NEW DELHI : The Delhi government's transport department on Sunday announced that they were granting one year extension to rapid transit vehicles (RTVs) keeping in mind the Covid-19 pandemic, lockdown and its effects.

In an official statement they announced that the extension would be valid from 1 January to 31 December.

"The said exemption has been granted purely keeping in view the natural calamity faced due to Covid-19 as an administrative policy decision," the circular stated.

The RTVs serve as as an important component of last mile connectivity in the city.

Earlier the owners and unions of mini RTV stage carriage buses had appealed to the transport department to increase the validity of permits from 10 years to 15 years.

These people cited the fact the that vehicles hadn't moved at all during the lockdown.

"The request of the mini RTV stage carriage bus owners has been considered by the department and after taking all factors into consideration, mainly lockdown imposed due to COV1D-19 pandemic being a calamity, the Secretary-Cum-Commissioner, Transport, is pleased to grant approval for one time extension of permit for mini RTV stage carriage buses for one year only," the document stated.

This extension will be subject to the condition that the total validity of the permit will not stretch beyond 11 years and the vehicle must have valid certificate of fitness (COF) to ply on the road and must fulfill all the conditions under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, it said.

The circular specifically mentioned that the extension of permit is "without prejudice to any claim what so ever for future purposes or any claim towards the permit which has already completed 11 years".

There are around 1,000 RTV mini buses that provide last mile connectivity option to commuters between Metro stations and residential colonies in Delhi.

