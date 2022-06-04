This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The IMD has issued a yellow alert, warning of a heatwave at isolated places in the capital
The mercury may increase to 44 degrees Celsius at the Safdarjung observatory, IMD said
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday that the minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 28.7 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal. Additionally, it notified that the national capital is likely to witness clear skies in the day and heatwave conditions are expected at a few places, the weather office said.
The maximum temperature is expected to touch 44 degrees Celsius, it said. The IMD has issued a yellow alert, warning of a heatwave at isolated places in the capital. The mercury may increase to 44 degrees Celsius at the Safdarjung observatory, it said.
The Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's base station, had recorded a maximum temperature of 42.9 degrees Celsius on Friday. The IMD uses four colour codes for weather warnings -- green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action).
"Heatwave is back over parts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, south Uttar Pradesh and isolated pockets of Delhi-NCR," said Mahesh Palawat, vice president (climate change and meteorology), Skymet Weather.
Meanwhile, on Friday, a heatwave saw the mercury breach the 45-degree Celsius mark in parts of capital and it is likely to get worse on the weekend. At the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's base station, the maximum temperature settled at 42.9 degrees Celsius as against 42 degrees Celsius on Thursday and 41.9 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.
The maximum temperature at Mungeshpur (45.5 degrees Celsius) and Pitampura (45.6 degrees Celsius) settled five notches above normal. The automatic weather stations at Sports Complex and Najafgarh recorded a maximum temperature of 45.7 degrees Celsius and 45.6 degrees Celsius.
A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal. A severe heatwave is declared if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.4 notches, according to the IMD. Based on absolute recorded temperatures, a heatwave is declared when an area logs a maximum temperature of 45 degrees Celsius. A severe heatwave is declared if the maximum temperature crosses the 47-degree Celsius mark.
Interestingly, earlier on Wednesday, the weather office had said that a heatwave is unlikely in the city this week, but the maximum temperature will oscillate between 40 and 42 degrees Celsius over the next three days.
