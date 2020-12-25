Delhi: Minimum temperature below 5 deg C, air quality remains in 'severe' category

Cold and foggy weather persisted in Delhi today morning as the minimum temperature remained below five degrees Celsius for the third consecutive day in the national capital, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded a minimum of 4.6 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal.

Also Read | The global drive to reimagine capitalism

"Moderate" fog reduced visibility to 201 metres at Safdarjung. "Shallow" fog was recorded in the Palam area, Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre, said.

According to the weather bureau, "very dense" fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres. In case of "dense" fog, visibility is between 51 and 200 metres, "moderate" 201 and 500 metres, and "shallow" 501 and 1,000 metres.

Cold wave conditions are predicted in parts of Delhi on Saturday.

The temperatures will increase slightly on Sunday and Monday under the influence of a fresh western disturbance affecting the upper reaches of the Himalayas. Moderate fog is likely during this period, Srivastava said.

Cold wave conditions will return December 29 onwards, he said.

For the plains, the IMD declares a cold wave when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or below and is 4.5 notches less than the normal.

Delhi's air quality

The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi remains in 'severe' category on Friday, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The city's average AQI was 391. The 24-hour average AQI was 423 on Thursday. It was 433 on Wednesday and 418 on Tuesday.

The particulate matter (PM2.5) stands at 420 in the morning around 9:10 am, said SAFAR. The moderate fog has been observed in isolated pockets over the national capital, as per the IMD.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

Following the ongoing novel coronavirus conditions, health experts have urged people to take extra precautions as respiratory diseases tend to worsen with a dip in temperature and rise in pollution level.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via