Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai stressed the urgency of addressing air pollution in northern India, calling the next 15 days crucial. Rai highlighted improvements in Punjab stubble burning but concerns in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Delhi Environment Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Gopal Rai has underscored the urgent necessity to address the escalating air pollution crisis in northern India, declaring the next 15 days as "crucial." The warning comes days ahead of Diwali, which had empirically proven difficult for Delhi residents. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

His remarks followed a significant meeting with the Central government, where he convened with Union Ministers Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Bhupender Yadav, alongside environment ministers from neighbouring states, to evaluate and strategise on the deteriorating air quality in the region.

A Delayed Meeting and Its Consequences During a press conference on Saturday, Gopal Rai expressed his concerns regarding the timing of this year's meeting, stating, "Last year, a similar meeting was held in August, allowing us more time to strategise." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He lamented the decision to hold this year's meeting in the last week of October, saying, “Had it been conducted three months earlier, we could have tackled the pollution problem more effectively."

Mixed Progress in Stubble Burning Rai shared positive news regarding stubble burning in Punjab, noting a significant decrease in incidents this year, with only 1,500 cases reported compared to nearly 5,000 cases in 2022.

However, he cautioned that an increase in stubble burning in Haryan and Uttar Pradesh could pose serious risks to the regional air quality. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Critical Days Ahead in Delhi "The next 15 days are crucial," Gopal Rai warned, as seasonal winds from the northwest are expected to carry pollutants into Delhi and surrounding areas, exacerbating the pollution crisis.

"While stubble burning has reduced, the post-Diwali period will be critical," he added, highlighting the need for immediate action.

AAP Minister Urges Collaborative Efforts Rai urged both central and state authorities to maximise their efforts in the coming days to curb pollution levels before winter sets in. He stressed that air quality typically worsens during this season due to stagnant air and cooler temperatures, making timely intervention essential. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}