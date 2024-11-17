Setback for AAP ahead of Delhi polls? Kailash Gahlot resigns from party saying ‘political ambitions have overtaken’

Kailash Gahlot, a leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, has stepped down from his position as a Delhi Minister.

Updated17 Nov 2024, 01:13 PM IST
Delhi's Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot resigns from Aam Aadmi Party
Delhi’s Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot resigns from Aam Aadmi Party(ANI)

Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Kailash Gahlot on Sunday resigned from the party saying that today, “AAP faces grave challenges from within” and “instead of fighting for people's rights we have increasingly only been fighting for our own political agenda”

Read full letter here:

Let me start with sincerely thanking you for having given me the honour of serving and representing the people of Delhi as an MLA and a Minister. However, at the same time I also want to share with you that today the Aam Aadmi Party faces grave challenges.

Challenges from within, to the very values that brought us together to AAP. Political ambitions have overtaken our commitment towards people, leaving many promises unfulfilled.

Take for example the YAMUNA, which we had promised to transform into a clean river, but never got around to doing it. Now the Yamuna River is perhaps even more polluted than ever before. Apart from this, now there are many embarrassing and awkward controversies like the 'SHEESHMAHAL', which are now making everyone doubt whether we still believe in being the AAM AADMI.

Another painful point has been the fact that instead of fighting for people's rights we have increasingly only been fighting for our own political agenda. This has severely crippled our ability to even deliver basic services to the people of Delhi. It is now obvious that real progress for Delhi cannot happen if the Delhi Government spends majority of its time fighting with the Centre.

I had started my political journey with the commitment to serve the people of Delhi and I want to continue doing that. Which is why, I find myself left with no option but to step away from AAP and hence I resign from primary membership of Aam Aadmi Party. I wish you the best for your health and future. I also thank all my party colleagues and well-wishers for their wishes and kindness throughout this journey.

The news comes as a huge setback to the AAP ahead of Delhi polls.

(Further details awaited)

First Published:17 Nov 2024, 01:13 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaSetback for AAP ahead of Delhi polls? Kailash Gahlot resigns from party saying ‘political ambitions have overtaken’

