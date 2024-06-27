Delhi water crisis: Atishi discharged from Lok Nayak Hospital after hunger strike

Delhi Minister Atishi, who was hospitalised after her health deteriorated during an indefinite hunger strike over the ongoing water crisis, has been discharged from Lok Nayak Hospital on Thursday.

After after nearly five days of fasting, Atishi's blood sugar level plummeted to 36 mg/dL, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay informed. She was admitted to LNJP Hospital at approximately 3:45 a.m on Tuesday. Atishi had begun her hunger strike on June 21.

#WATCH | Delhi Minister Atishi discharged from Lok Nayak Hospital.



She was brought here on the late night of June 25 after her health deteriorated during her indefinite hunger strike over Delhi water crisis and supply of water from Haryana. pic.twitter.com/UDsj3LJwfy — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2024

Over the past three weeks, Haryana had reduced Delhi's share of water from the Yamuna by 100 million gallons per day (MGD). However, Singh noted that the situation has slightly improved over the last two days, with the shortfall now reduced to 90 MGD.

A post on X from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official handle said the people of Delhi "will definitely give a reply to the injustice that the BJP government (at the Centre) is doing" to the national capital. The post on the microblogging platform was made by Kejriwal's team.

“Delhi's Water Minister Atishi ji was on an indefinite hunger strike so that the people of Delhi could get their rightful share of water. She has been admitted to the hospital after her health deteriorated,” the post read.

"Today, every Delhiite is worried about her health. The people of Delhi will definitely give a reply to the injustice that the BJP government is doing to Delhi. We all wish Atishi good health. Every Delhiite is with her in this satyagraha. Posted by: Team Arvind Kejriwal," it added.

Former Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal, who has levelled charges of assault against Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar, also wished Atishi a speedy recovery. She said the strength to go on a hunger strike comes only from the struggle on the ground and not from speaking lies.

“Atishiji, Gandhiji had named the sacred method of fasting as satyagraha. Satyagraha is always done with a true and pure heart. I fasted twice. Once for 10 days and once for 13 days. After my fast, a law was made in the country that child rapists should be given the death penalty,” Maliwal wrote on the microblogging site.

"The path of struggle is very difficult. The strength to go on a hunger strike is gained only by struggling on the ground for many years. Not by saying lies and dirty things about others the whole day. I hope your health improves soon and you work for the people of Delhi," she added.