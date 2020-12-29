Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi minister Gopal Rai to undergo treatment in Mumbai, Sisodia will handle his
Environment Minister Gopal Rai

Delhi minister Gopal Rai to undergo treatment in Mumbai, Sisodia will handle his

1 min read . 29 Dec 2020 PTI

  • Rai will be in Mumbai for the next 20 days, it said in a statement
  • He is likely to be absent for around a month due to the treatment, sources added

New Delhi: Portfolios of Cabinet minister Gopal Rai were "temporarily" allocated to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday as he left for Mumbai for treatment of his spinal injury, the Delhi government said.

New Delhi: Portfolios of Cabinet minister Gopal Rai were "temporarily" allocated to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday as he left for Mumbai for treatment of his spinal injury, the Delhi government said.

Rai will be in Mumbai for the next 20 days, it said in a statement.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

China suggests two possible solutions to resolve political crisis in Nepal: NCP

4 min read . 29 Dec 2020

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Croatia; 6 deaths reported

3 min read . 29 Dec 2020

Tagore's Bengal would not allow hate politics to overpower secularism: CM Mamata

2 min read . 29 Dec 2020

Trump blasts 'weak' Republican leaders over $2,000 checks, defense bill

4 min read . 29 Dec 2020

Rai will be in Mumbai for the next 20 days, it said in a statement.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

China suggests two possible solutions to resolve political crisis in Nepal: NCP

4 min read . 29 Dec 2020

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Croatia; 6 deaths reported

3 min read . 29 Dec 2020

Tagore's Bengal would not allow hate politics to overpower secularism: CM Mamata

2 min read . 29 Dec 2020

Trump blasts 'weak' Republican leaders over $2,000 checks, defense bill

4 min read . 29 Dec 2020
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"In exercise of the power conferred under Rule 3 of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Allocation of Business) Rules 1993, the Lt Governor in consultation with the chief minister is pleased to allocate portfolios of Development, General Administration Department, Environment, Forest and Wildlife to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia till further orders," according to a government order issued on Friday.

Sources said Rai had undergone treatment for his injury at Appolo hospital three years ago but he was feeling weakness in his muscles and was finding it difficult to work.

"A new robotic technology has come to India recently and is currently available in Mumbai. Rai has gone to undergo treatment through the new technology that will strengthen his muscles," they said.

He is likely to be absent for around a month due to the treatment, sources added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.