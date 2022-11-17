Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's bail plea rejected in money laundering case

Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's bail plea rejected in money laundering case1 min read . 02:38 PM IST
- Jain was arrested on 30 May under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act by Enforcement Directorate
A Delhi court on Thursday denied bail to AAP leader Satyendar Jain and two others in a money laundering case. Jain is accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him.
A Delhi court on Thursday denied bail to AAP leader Satyendar Jain and two others in a money laundering case. Jain is accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him.
“All three (bail) applications dismissed," Special Judge Vikas Dhull said. The judge had reserved the order after hearing arguments of the accused persons, including Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain, as well as the Enforcement Directorate.
“All three (bail) applications dismissed," Special Judge Vikas Dhull said. The judge had reserved the order after hearing arguments of the accused persons, including Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain, as well as the Enforcement Directorate.
Dhull was scheduled to pronounce the order yesterday. However, the matter was adjourned, saying the order was not ready.
Dhull was scheduled to pronounce the order yesterday. However, the matter was adjourned, saying the order was not ready.
The Delhi minister was arrested on 30 May under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act by the ED.
The Delhi minister was arrested on 30 May under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act by the ED.
The AAP leader had urged the court to grant him bail, saying that no purpose would be served by keeping him in custody any longer.
The AAP leader had urged the court to grant him bail, saying that no purpose would be served by keeping him in custody any longer.
The federal agency had arrested the accused in the money laundering case based on a CBI FIR lodged against Jain in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
The federal agency had arrested the accused in the money laundering case based on a CBI FIR lodged against Jain in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
Recently, the Delhi court also took cognisance of the prosecution complaint (charge sheet) filed by the ED against Jain, his wife and eight others, including four firms, in connection with the money laundering case.
Recently, the Delhi court also took cognisance of the prosecution complaint (charge sheet) filed by the ED against Jain, his wife and eight others, including four firms, in connection with the money laundering case.