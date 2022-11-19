Satyendar Jain's legal team moves court against ED over leaked CCTV video

The legal team of jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain filed a motion in a special court asking for contempt against the Enforcement Directorate (ED), claiming that agency had leaked CCTV footage despite their promise made in court. The ED was given notice by Special Judge Vikas Dhull that the case would be heard on November 21.
The legal team of jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain filed a motion in a special court asking for contempt against the Enforcement Directorate (ED), claiming that agency had leaked CCTV footage despite their promise made in court. The ED was given notice by Special Judge Vikas Dhull that the case would be heard on November 21.
On Saturday, a CCTV video showing Delhi minister Satyendar Jain receiving massage in Tihar Jail surfaced on social media. According to the alleged CCTV footage from 13 September, the minister is seen reading some papers while lying on his bed, and a man sitting next to him can be seen massaging his foot.
On Saturday, a CCTV video showing Delhi minister Satyendar Jain receiving massage in Tihar Jail surfaced on social media. According to the alleged CCTV footage from 13 September, the minister is seen reading some papers while lying on his bed, and a man sitting next to him can be seen massaging his foot.
The videos first appeared on social media on Saturday, about ten days after the ED claimed that Delhi minister Jain, who was detained in connection with a money laundering investigation, received preferential treatment while being held in the Tihar jail.
The videos first appeared on social media on Saturday, about ten days after the ED claimed that Delhi minister Jain, who was detained in connection with a money laundering investigation, received preferential treatment while being held in the Tihar jail.
"Even after curfew had ended, unknown people were giving Mr. Jain massages and foot massages. He received a special diet, "In a court, the ED had stated.
"Even after curfew had ended, unknown people were giving Mr. Jain massages and foot massages. He received a special diet, "In a court, the ED had stated.
Soon after, Ajit Kumar, the superintendent of Delhi's Tihar jail, was suspended for allegedly giving an imprisoned Delhi minister a VIP treatment.
Soon after, Ajit Kumar, the superintendent of Delhi's Tihar jail, was suspended for allegedly giving an imprisoned Delhi minister a VIP treatment.
Trial court recently ordered ED and minister Satyendar Jain's legal team not to leak any content of affidavits and video in this regard. The court had also accepted the agreements made by both parties. However, no restrictions or directives pertaining to the media were passed.
Trial court recently ordered ED and minister Satyendar Jain's legal team not to leak any content of affidavits and video in this regard. The court had also accepted the agreements made by both parties. However, no restrictions or directives pertaining to the media were passed.
Another video showed a man massaging the Delhi minister's legs and back before giving him a full head massage. It was posted by BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on his official Twitter account.
Another video showed a man massaging the Delhi minister's legs and back before giving him a full head massage. It was posted by BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on his official Twitter account.
"So instead of Sazaa - Satyendar Jain was getting full VVIP Mazaa? Massage inside Tihar Jail? Hawalabaaz who hasn't got bail for 5 months get a head massage! Violation of rules in a jail run by AAP Govt," Poonawalla tweeted along with a video.
"So instead of Sazaa - Satyendar Jain was getting full VVIP Mazaa? Massage inside Tihar Jail? Hawalabaaz who hasn't got bail for 5 months get a head massage! Violation of rules in a jail run by AAP Govt," Poonawalla tweeted along with a video.
"This is how official position abused for Vasooli and massage thanks to Kejriwal," he added.
"This is how official position abused for Vasooli and massage thanks to Kejriwal," he added.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.