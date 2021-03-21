OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi: Minor fire breaks out at Ambience Mall in Vasant Kunj, no casualty

A minor fire broke out at a food court in Ambience Mall in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj area on Sunday, officials of the Delhi Fire Service said.

The blaze has been brought under control, they said, adding that no one was injured in the incident.

A call regarding the fire was received around 11.20 am after which six fire tenders were rushed to the spot, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said a fire broke out in a restaurant on the third floor of the mall. A short circuit in the air-conditioning system is suspected to be the cause of fire, he said.

Even before the fire tenders reached the spot, the mall's fire safety drill was able to control the blaze, he said, adding that no injuries were reported.

The fire was brought under control by 11.40 am and the cooling process is underway, the DFS officials added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

