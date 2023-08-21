Delhi minor rape case: ‘Girl suffered panic attacks after incident’, says cop

Delhi government's Women and Child Development department senior official has been detained after he was accused of repeatedly raping his deceased friend's teenaged daughter between November 2020 to January 2021. The official's wife has also been detained for giving the girl pills to abort after the former got to know about the sexual harassment.

According to DCP North District Sagar Singh Kalsi, the teenaged girl, who is a class 12 student ‘has been under stress and tension. She also suffered panic attacks after the incident’. The girl's father had passed away in 2020, after which she stayed with the accused's family.

However, the girl returned home with her mother in January 2021 when she came to meet her. She had an anxiety attack in August this year and her mother admitted her to a hospital, where the girl, who is now in Class 12, narrated the whole incident during the counselling session.

The DCP also informed that ‘During her (the minor girl’s) treatment and mediation, the incidents came to light. The doctors have advised that the girl is not fit to give a statement. Action will be taken after recording the girl's statement'

The official has been suspended on the orders of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. He has also sought a report from Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar by 5 pm today.

“A case was registered in Burari PS of North District. The 17-year-old girl lost her father in Oct 2020. Later, the girl was sent to the residence of her deceased father's family friend who is the accused (Delhi govt official) in the case now. She submitted that in Nov-Dec 2020 and Jan 2021 she was raped by her local guardian. When she told this to the accused's wife, the woman threatened her and also made her undergo an abortion." the DCP informed.