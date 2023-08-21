Delhi minor rape case: ‘Girl suffered panic attacks after incident’, says cop

Delhi minor rape case: ‘Girl suffered panic attacks after incident’, says cop2 min read 21 Aug 2023, 04:56 PM IST
According to DCP North District Sagar Singh Kalsi, the teenaged girl, who is a class 12 student ‘has been under stress and tension. She also suffered panic attacks after the incident’. The girl's father had passed away in 2020, after which she stayed with the accused's family
Delhi government's Women and Child Development department senior official has been detained after he was accused of repeatedly raping his deceased friend's teenaged daughter between November 2020 to January 2021. The official's wife has also been detained for giving the girl pills to abort after the former got to know about the sexual harassment.
The Delhi government said that the "sternest possible" action should be taken against the officer if found guilty. The suspended official has now been arrested by Delhi Police. His wife has also been detained.
The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) sent a notice to the Delhi Police on Monday, seeking the arrest of the official.
"We have detained the prime accused husband and wife. The interrogation is underway," Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.
"It is a sensitive matter and we are investigating it with utmost sincerity. Recording of the statement of the victim under CrPC 164 with the magistrate is underway," he said.
A police team on Monday visited the house of the accused in Burari.
DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal alleged that she was prevented from meeting the minor at the hospital where she is admitted.
The girl was staying with the accused, a family friend whom she calls 'mama', and his family at their house after her father passed away on October 1, 2020.
When the minor allegedly became pregnant, she informed the wife of the accused who later asked her son to get medicines for pregnancy termination and gave them to the girl.
"The Delhi government is sensitive in regard to such serious matters of women's safety and child abuse. If he has committed any such reprehensible act, the sternest possible action should be taken against him," the government said in a statement.