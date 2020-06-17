Delhi MLA Atishi tests positive for covid-19

NEW DELHI: Member of the Delhi legislative assembly and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi on Wednesday tested positive for covid-19.

AAP spokesperson Akshay Marathe and advisor Abhinandita Dayal Mathur have also tested positive for the virus.

Atishi, a member of the assembly from Kalkaji constituency, has isolated herself and is currently recovering at home.

This comes a week after Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tested negative for the virus.

On Tuesday, health minister Satyendar Jain was admitted to the hospital after he showed symptoms for the virus. His tests came negative later in the day. However, Jain has undergone another test on Wednesday and the result is awaited.

Delhi has the third highest number of cases in the country with the tally at 45,000. So far, 1837 people have succumbed to the virus. Around 23,000 active patients in the state are currently recovering at home.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated