After getting approval from the President on the proposal, the Department of Law, Justice and Legislative Affairs has issued a notification regarding the salary hike. Now the chief minister, ministers, Assembly Speaker and Opposition Leader, along with all MLAs, will receive a total of ₹1.70 lakh per month including salary and allowances, whereas they used to receive ₹72,000 before. This proposal was passed in the Delhi Assembly on July 4, 2022.