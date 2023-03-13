Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  Delhi MLAs get 66% hike in salary: Here’s how much lawmakers earn across other Indian states

Delhi MLAs get 66% hike in salary: Here’s how much lawmakers earn across other Indian states

2 min read . 11:09 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay
New Delhi, India - Dec. 18, 2022: Arvind Kejriwal, AAP National Convenor and Chief Minister of Delhi addresses during a meeting with Senior Party leaders during the National Council Meet of Aam Aadmi Party at Calista Resort, Kapashera in New Delhi, India, on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (HT Photo)

Delhi, which used to give lowest salaries to its MLAs, has increased it after 12 years.

The proposal to increase the salary and allowances of Delhi MLAs has been approved before the Budget. Under this, a 66% increase in salary has been made. Instead of the previous 54,000, MLAs will now receive a total of 90,000 per month.

After getting approval from the President on the proposal, the Department of Law, Justice and Legislative Affairs has issued a notification regarding the salary hike. Now the chief minister, ministers, Assembly Speaker and Opposition Leader, along with all MLAs, will receive a total of 1.70 lakh per month including salary and allowances, whereas they used to receive 72,000 before. This proposal was passed in the Delhi Assembly on July 4, 2022.

The salary of MLAs in Delhi has increased after 12 years. According to the notification issued by the department, the arrangement of this increased salary is effective for all 70 MLAs from February 14, 2023.

Also Read: How much salary hike can Indians expect this year? 

On July 4, 2022 by passing five different bills in the Delhi Assembly, a proposal for a salary hike for the chief minister, Ministers, MLAs, Chief Secretary, Speaker, and Opposition Leader was sent to the Home Ministry. After considering the proposal, the President approved it on February 14, after which the salary of MLAs has increased by nearly 66 percent.

So far, their basic salary was 12,000, which has been increased to 30,000. The daily allowance has also been increased from 1,000 to 1,500. The salary of the chief minister, ministers, Assembly Speaker and Opposition Leader has also been increased to a similar extent.

MLA salaries across India

The salaries and allowances of MLAs vary significantly across states in India. In Telangana, MLAs earn a salary of 20,000, but they receive a constituency allowance of 2.3 lakh, along with additional allowances for accommodation if it is not provided by the government.

In Himachal Pradesh, MLAs receive a higher salary of 55,000, along with a constituency allowance of 90,000, daily allowance of 1,800, secretarial allowance of 30,000, and telephone allowance of 15,000.

Also Read: Salary of Mukesh Ambani's driver: He earns higher than most people you know

Kerala MLAs, on the other hand, earn a meagre salary of 2,000, without any secretarial allowance, but receive a constituency allowance of 25,000. Andhra Pradesh MLAs earn a salary of 12,000 and receive a constituency allowance of 1.13 lakh.

MLAs in Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram and West Bengal earn salaries ranging from 10,000 to 80,000. The respective constituency allowances for these states vary between 4,000 and 1.5 lakh. Additionally, lawmakers in Chhatisgarh receive an orderly allowance of 15,000 and a medical allowance of 10,000.

The cumulative salaries and allowances for MLAs in Uttarakhand, Punjab and Mizoram are over 1.82 lakh, near 95,000, and close to 1.50 lakh, respectively.

(Data as of July 2022)

