Delhi MLAs' salaries: Which state pays the highest to its MLAs and which are the other states where the salaries are comparatively lower?
The Monsoon Session of the Delhi Assembly which began on July 4 passed a bill to hike the salaries and allowances of MLAs by over 66 per cent. Despite, the bill proposing to double the salaries of MLAs, the lawmakers of the national capital will continue to draw lower salaries than their counterparts. So, the question is that how much money do MLAs in other states really make? Which state pays the highest to its MLAs and which are the other states where the salaries are comparatively lower?
Salary of MLAs in Delhi
After the proposed hike, the salary of legislators in the national capital will increase to ₹90,000 per month from the ₹54,000 per month, including monthly emoluments, that a Delhi MLA currently draws. The salary component alone will increase from ₹12,000 per month to ₹30,000 per month.
Which state pays the highest to its MLAs
Delhi MLAs will continue to draw lower salaries than their counterparts of Telangana, Himachal Pradesh.
Salary of MLAs in Telangana
The salaries of Telangana MLAs is ₹20,000 but the constituency allowance stands at ₹2.3 lakh whereas there are allowances also on accommodation if it is not provided by the government.
Salary of MLAs in Himachal
The figures by PRS Legislative, a non-profit organisation, state that Himachal Pradesh MLAs draw a salary of ₹55,000 while the constituency allowance, daily allowance, secretarial allowance, telephone allowance stand at ₹90,000, ₹1,800, ₹30,000, ₹15,000, respectively.
Kerala MLAs draw lower salaries than Delhi MLAs
The salary of Kerala MLAs is lower than Delhi MLAs and is a meagre ₹2,000 while they do not have a secretarial allowance whereas the constituency allowance stands at ₹25,000, according to PRS.
Salaries of MLAs in Andhra Pradesh
The respective salaries of MLAs in Andhra Pradesh ₹12,000. The constituency allowance of Andhra Pradesh MLAs stand at ₹1.13 lakh
Salaries of MLAs in Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Chhatisgarh, Mizoram and West Bengal
The respective salaries of MLAs in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Chhatisgarh, Mizoram and West Bengal stand at ₹12,000, ₹30,000, ₹20,000, ₹25,000, ₹80,000 and ₹10,000.
The constituency allowance of Andhra Pradesh MLAs stand at ₹1.13 lakh while the figures for Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Chhatisgarh, Punjab, Mizoram and West Bengal stand at ₹25,000, ₹1.5 lakh, ₹30,000, ₹25,000, ₹40,000 and ₹4,000, respectively.
Chhatisgarh lawmakers get allowances like orderly allowance to the tune of ₹15,000, medical allowance of ₹10,000.
Cumulative salaries of MLAs in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Mizoram
Uttarakhand - over ₹1.82 lakh
