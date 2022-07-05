The Monsoon Session of the Delhi Assembly which began on July 4 passed a bill to hike the salaries and allowances of MLAs by over 66 per cent. Despite, the bill proposing to double the salaries of MLAs, the lawmakers of the national capital will continue to draw lower salaries than their counterparts. So, the question is that how much money do MLAs in other states really make? Which state pays the highest to its MLAs and which are the other states where the salaries are comparatively lower?

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}