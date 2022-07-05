Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Delhi MLAs' salaries lowest in India! Which state pays the highest to its MLAs? Full details here

Delhi MLAs' salaries lowest in India! Which state pays the highest to its MLAs? Full details here

The salary of Kerala MLAs is lower than Delhi MLAs.
2 min read . 12:43 PM ISTLivemint

Delhi MLAs' salaries: Which state pays the highest to its MLAs and which are the other states where the salaries are comparatively lower?

The Monsoon Session of the Delhi Assembly which began on July 4 passed a bill to hike the salaries and allowances of MLAs by over 66 per cent. Despite, the bill proposing to double the salaries of MLAs, the lawmakers of the national capital will continue to draw lower salaries than their counterparts. So, the question is that how much money do MLAs in other states really make? Which state pays the highest to its MLAs and which are the other states where the salaries are comparatively lower?

Salary of MLAs in Delhi 

After the proposed hike, the salary of legislators in the national capital will increase to 90,000 per month from the 54,000 per month, including monthly emoluments, that a Delhi MLA currently draws. The salary component alone will increase from 12,000 per month to 30,000 per month.

Which state pays the highest to its MLAs

Delhi MLAs will continue to draw lower salaries than their counterparts of Telangana, Himachal Pradesh.

Salary of MLAs in Telangana

The salaries of Telangana MLAs is 20,000 but the constituency allowance stands at 2.3 lakh whereas there are allowances also on accommodation if it is not provided by the government.

Salary of MLAs in Himachal

The figures by PRS Legislative, a non-profit organisation, state that Himachal Pradesh MLAs draw a salary of 55,000 while the constituency allowance, daily allowance, secretarial allowance, telephone allowance stand at 90,000, 1,800, 30,000, 15,000, respectively.

Kerala MLAs draw lower salaries than Delhi MLAs

The salary of Kerala MLAs is lower than Delhi MLAs and is a meagre 2,000 while they do not have a secretarial allowance whereas the constituency allowance stands at 25,000, according to PRS.

Salaries of MLAs in Andhra Pradesh

The respective salaries of MLAs in Andhra Pradesh 12,000. The constituency allowance of Andhra Pradesh MLAs stand at 1.13 lakh

Salaries of MLAs in Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Chhatisgarh, Mizoram and West Bengal

The respective salaries of MLAs in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Chhatisgarh, Mizoram and West Bengal stand at 12,000, 30,000, 20,000, 25,000, 80,000 and 10,000.

The constituency allowance of Andhra Pradesh MLAs stand at 1.13 lakh while the figures for Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Chhatisgarh, Punjab, Mizoram and West Bengal stand at 25,000, 1.5 lakh, 30,000, 25,000, 40,000 and 4,000, respectively.

Chhatisgarh lawmakers get allowances like orderly allowance to the tune of 15,000, medical allowance of 10,000.

Cumulative salaries of MLAs in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Mizoram

Uttarakhand - over 1.82 lakh

Punjab- near 95,000.

Mizoram -close to 1.50 lakh.

-With inputs from PTI

