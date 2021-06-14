Moderate intensity rain and gusty winds reaching up to 40 kmph are predicted in the city on Monday as a precursor to the southwest monsoon.

The humidity was recorded at 70 per cent at 8.30 am and the minimum temperature settled at 25 degrees Celsius, three notches below the usual for the season, the India Meteorological Department said.

"Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into most parts of Madhya Pradesh; remaining parts of east Uttar Pradesh; Delhi; some more parts of west Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab during the next 48 hours," the IMD said.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 34 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.