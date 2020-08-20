Home >News >India >Delhi: Moderate to heavy rain to continue for next two hours

Rain lashed parts of Delhi-NCR on early hours of Wednesday bringing down the temperature to 27 degree Celsius.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), thunderstorms with moderate to heavy rain would continue to occur over many places of entire Delhi during the next 2 hours.

"20-08-2020; 0415 IST; Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy rain would continue to occur over many places of entire Delhi, IGI Airport, Dadri, Ghaziabad, Etah, Noida, Greater-Noida, Ballabgarh, Faridabad, Gurugram, Manesar, Sohna, Modinagar, Meerut, Siyana, Gohana, Kharkhoda, Palwal, Hodal, Nuh, Jhajjar, Bulandshahar, Hapur, Gannaur, Farrukh Nagar, Kahrkhoda, Bahadurgarh, Bagpath during the next 2 hours," IMD tweeted.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

