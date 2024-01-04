Delhi mohalla clinics under scrutiny for 'fake' tests: L-G V K Saxena recommends CBI probe
Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has recommended a CBI investigations into the allegations of fake lab tests at Delhi's mohalla clinics. The development comes days after the L-G and Delhi Health Minister sparred over the lack of "quality medicines" at Delhi government hospitals. The officials said that the recent allegations are indicative of a scam running in hundreds of crores.