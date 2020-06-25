NEW DELHI : Light to heavy rainfall is likely in parts of Delhi today as the southwest monsoon has advanced into the national capital and adjoining states. The India Meteorological Department today declared the onset of monsoon in Delhi, two days ahead of its usual date of arrival.

"Southwest Monsoon further advances over some more parts of west Rajasthan, East Rajasthan, eastern parts of Haryana, Delhi, entire Uttar Pradesh, most parts of Punjab and some parts of Haryana today dated 25.06.2020," Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD's Regional Weather Forecasting Centre said.

He said the wind system has further advanced over some parts of Rajasthan, eastern Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and most parts of Punjab on Thursday.

The IMD, in its long-range monsoon forecast, had predicted good rains at 107 per cent of the long-period average (LPA) in north-west India.

According to weather experts, the earlier-than-usual arrival of monsoon can be attributed to a cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal which moved towards southwest Uttar Pradesh on June 19 and 20, helping monsoon advance rapidly. A trough line had been persisting for many days over Punjab, south Haryana, south Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, which sped up the movement of monsoon, they said.

The monsoon rains are critical for farmers in India as the majority of the country's net-sown area does not have any form of irrigation. Farmers wait for the rains to begin for sowing of crops.

