Delhi: Monsoon has withdrawn from the city, IMD says1 min read . Updated: 29 Sep 2022, 04:37 PM IST
- Delhi recorded an overall rain deficit of 19% this monsoon season. Up to 19% of deficient and excess rain is considered 'normal'.
The southwest monsoon has finally withdrawn from Delhi. India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest bulletin informed, "The southwest monsoon has withdrawn from Punjab; some parts of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, west Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan and entire Delhi."