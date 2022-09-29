The southwest monsoon has finally withdrawn from Delhi. India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest bulletin informed, "The southwest monsoon has withdrawn from Punjab; some parts of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, west Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan and entire Delhi."

Usually, the monsoon starts retreating from northwest India by September 17 and withdraws from Delhi within a week. Though the monsoon withdrew in time, it brought highly uneven rainfall.

Delhi stared at a much larger rain deficit till September 20. However, a late spell of incessant rains from September 21 to September 24 -- due to an interaction between a cyclonic circulation and a low-pressure system -- helped it cover the margin to a large extent.

As per the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi logged 516.9 mm of rainfall this monsoon season, less than half of the precipitation received last year (1169.4 mm).

Meanwhile, IMD said, the capital recorded an overall rain deficit of 19% this monsoon season. Up to 19% of deficient and excess rain is considered 'normal'.

The rainfall recorded at the Safdarjung Observatory swung from a 49% deficit on September 21 to a surplus of 39% on September 24.

The capital recorded 164.5mm of precipitation against a normal of 125.1 mm in September.

