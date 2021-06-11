Subscribe
Home >News >India >Delhi: Monsoon likely to reach by June 15, says IMD

Delhi: Monsoon likely to reach by June 15, says IMD

Monsoon: Last year, the wind system had covered the entire country by June 29, seven days before the usual date of July 8
1 min read . 10:53 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Staff Writer

  • The monsoon is likely to move across Odisha, Jharkhand and north Chhattisgarh over the next three to four days
  • In 2013, monsoon covered the entire country by June 16

The India Meteorological Department on Friday projected that the southwest monsoon might reach Delhi by June 15--12 days before its usual date. In 2008 also the wind system had reached Delhi on June 15, said Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre

"Conditions are favourable for early-onset. It (monsoon) may reach Delhi by June 15 this time," he said.

The Southwest monsoon advanced further into parts of the north Arabian Sea, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, the IMD added. It has also advanced into most parts of the North Bay of Bengal and parts of West Bengal on Friday.

The monsoon is likely to move across Odisha, Jharkhand and north Chhattisgarh over the next three to four days, the IMD said.

A trough runs from south Punjab to the centre of this low-pressure area. Also, strong south-westerly winds are prevailing along the west coast and an offshore trough lies off the west coast.

These conditions are likely to persist over the next five to six days.

"Under these favourable meteorological conditions, the southwest monsoon is likely to advance over the entire country outside south Rajasthan and Kutch region of Gujarat during the next five-six days," the IMD said.

Srivastava said largely, three factors are considered for declaring the arrival of the monsoon in an area (after it makes onset in Kerala) -- widespread rainfall over a large area, prediction of more precipitation over the next three to four days and easterly winds.

In 2013, monsoon covered the entire country by June 16, according to Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather, a private forecasting agency.

Last year, the wind system had covered the entire country by June 29, seven days before the usual date of July 8.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!