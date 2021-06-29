The weather department on Tuesday projected that there is no chance of monsoon in Delhi for the next five days.

However, the IMD senior scientist RK Jenamani said that the discomfort because of moisture and humidity will decrease because of the westerly winds.

"For at least the next five days there is no chance (of monsoon) in Delhi. We're monitoring the situation. The discomfort because of moisture & humidity will decrease because of the westerly winds," the IMD scientist said in a statement.

In IMD's latest report it said that Central Delhi became the second-most rain-deficient district in the country as it recorded just 8.5 mm rainfall so far this monsoon.

Central Delhi has received only 8.5 mm rainfall against the normal of 55.2 mm since June 1 — a deficiency of 85%.

Moreover, East Delhi has received 19.2 mm rainfall against the normal of 55.2 mm — a 65% shortfall. Northeast Delhi has gauged 20.7 mm rainfall, 63% less than normal, and South Delhi got 22.2 mm, 60% less than normal, the data showed.

Southwest Delhi and New Delhi have recorded 29.6 mm and 27.7 mm rainfall so far — 52% less than normal.

North Delhi has received 37.7 mm rainfall, 34% less than normal, and Northwest Delhi 29.8 mm rainfall, a 30% shortfall.

So far, only West Delhi has received normal rainfall — 53.5 mm against the average of 55.5 mm.

According to IMD's Director-General Mrutunjay Mohapatra, there has been no active system currently in the Bay of Bengal that could help the easterlies to bring monsoon over this region.

The easterlies bring monsoon over Delhi and other parts of north India from the Bay of Bengal.

The meteorological office had earlier predicted that the wind system may reach Delhi by June 15, which would have been 12 days early.

However, westerly winds have been blocking its advance into Delhi.

Normally, the monsoon reaches Delhi by June 27 and covers the entire country by July 8. Last year, the wind system had reached Delhi on June 25 and covered the entire country by June 29.

Prevailing meteorological conditions, large-scale atmospheric features, and the forecast wind pattern by dynamical models suggest that no favourable conditions are likely to develop for further advance of southwest monsoon in Delhi other parts of north India, the IMD added.

