Delhi monsoon: Rains lash several parts of the national capital city | Watch video

Delhi rains: On Saturday, 16 August 2025, the national capital city of Delhi received a good amount of rainfall in several parts of the town. People were seen to wade through the rain to reach their destinations.

A video shared by the news agency ANI showed how it is raining heavily at Delhi's India Gate area on Saturday evening. The video also showed that very few people were using their umbrellas or rain protective gear, likely due to the sudden spell of rain.

IMD Forecast According to the Indian weather agency, the India Meteorological Department, the city of Delhi is set to witness a week of thunderstorms with rain. On Saturday, the temperature in the city ranged between 33° Celsius and 25° Celsius, with cloudy skies accompanied by one or two spells of rain.

“Generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers,” according to the official IMD website.

Delhi's weather is expected to witness a humidity level ranging between 89-70, increasing to up to 95 on the upper limit over the next seven days till coming Friday, 22 August 2025.

Delhi rain incidents Last week, amid the heavy rains in Delhi NCR, on Thursday, 14 August 2025, a huge Neem tree accidentally fell on top of a vehicle in the Kalkaji area of Delhi, according to a PTI report.

One man died on the spot, while a woman was seen to be stuck and trying to free herself as the tree fell over several vehicles. The incident which was caused in the B Block of Kalkaji was due to the heavy rain since late night on Wednesday.

Multiple videos were shared on social media where the woman was seen to struggle under the tree, hanging on to the trunk to avoid getting further hurt from the accident.