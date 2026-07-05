Delhi monsoon update: IMD predicts moderate to heavy rainfall with thunderstorms; Delhiites to get relief from heat

Despite the southwest monsoon officially arriving in Delhi on 2 July, residents of the national capital continue to wait for respite from the heat. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms.

The weather agency said moderate to heavy rainfall (5-20 mm per hour), accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and winds of 40-50 kmph gusting up to 60 kmph, is very likely over parts of Southeast Delhi, East Delhi, Shahdara, Central Delhi, Northeast Delhi, South Delhi, New Delhi, Southwest Delhi, West Delhi, Northwest Delhi, and North Delhi.

IMD predicts scattered rain for Delhi According to the latest All India Weather Summary and Forecast Bulletin issued by the IMD today, the national capital and its adjoining areas are likely to experience isolated rainfall initially before moving towards more widespread rainfall through the week.

The IMD also predicts isolated to scattered rainfall over Chandigarh, Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab on Sunday, while rainfall activity is likely to become more widespread between 6 July and 8 July. The weather agency has also predicted isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Punjab on Sunday.

IMD's weather prediction for Northwest India In its weather forecast for Northwest India, the weather agency said isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over the Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad region on 5 July and again on 10 July; over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Punjab on 5 July and during 9-10 July; over West Uttar Pradesh during 5-7 July; over East Uttar Pradesh during 5-6 July; over West Rajasthan during 5-10 July; and over East Rajasthan on 10 July.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is predicted for Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand from today until 10 July. Between 6 and 9 July, the weather agency expects fairly widespread to widespread rainfall in the Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad region.

The agency's forecast for the coming week expects fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Punjab during 6-8 July; West Uttar Pradesh during 8-10 July; East Uttar Pradesh during 7-10 July; and East Rajasthan during 5-9 July.

Isolated thunderstorms are likely in West Rajasthan on 5 and 6 July and in East Rajasthan during 4-9 July. Scattered thunderstorms and lightning are also predicted over Uttarakhand between 5 and 10 July and over West and East Uttar Pradesh during 7-8 July.

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, and Punjab during 6-8 July; Himachal Pradesh on 5 July and during 8-9 July; Uttarakhand during 6-10 July; West Uttar Pradesh during 9-10 July; East Uttar Pradesh during 8-10 July; West Rajasthan during 6-8 July; and East Rajasthan on 8 and 10 July.

Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Himachal Pradesh during 6-7 July, Uttarakhand on 5 July, and East Rajasthan during 5-7 July and again on 9 July.

Why is Delhi witnessing a weaker monsoon? A Hindustan Times report, citing experts, attributed Delhi's weaker monsoon this time to weather systems in other parts of the country that are drawing the monsoon trough away from the national capital. Mahesh Pehlawat, Vice President of Skymet Weather, a private weather forecaster, said, "Cyclonic circulations over Madhya Pradesh and a low pressure area over Odisha had drawn the trough to central India, which has led to a reduction in rainfall. The city is likely to see the typical monsoon rain from July 5."