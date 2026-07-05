Delhi monsoon update: IMD predicts moderate to heavy rainfall with thunderstorms; Delhiites to get relief from heat

Despite the southwest monsoon officially arriving in Delhi on 2 July, residents of the national capital continue to wait for respite from the heat. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms.

The weather agency said moderate to heavy rainfall (5-20 mm per hour), accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and winds of 40-50 kmph gusting up to 60 kmph, is very likely over parts of Southeast Delhi, East Delhi, Shahdara, Central Delhi, Northeast Delhi, South Delhi, New Delhi, Southwest Delhi, West Delhi, Northwest Delhi, and North Delhi.

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IMD predicts scattered rain for Delhi According to the latest All India Weather Summary and Forecast Bulletin issued by the IMD today, the national capital and its adjoining areas are likely to experience isolated rainfall initially before moving towards more widespread rainfall through the week.

The IMD also predicts isolated to scattered rainfall over Chandigarh, Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab on Sunday, while rainfall activity is likely to become more widespread between 6 July and 8 July. The weather agency has also predicted isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Punjab on Sunday.

IMD's weather prediction for Northwest India In its weather forecast for Northwest India, the weather agency said isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over the Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad region on 5 July and again on 10 July; over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Punjab on 5 July and during 9-10 July; over West Uttar Pradesh during 5-7 July; over East Uttar Pradesh during 5-6 July; over West Rajasthan during 5-10 July; and over East Rajasthan on 10 July.

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Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is predicted for Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand from today until 10 July. Between 6 and 9 July, the weather agency expects fairly widespread to widespread rainfall in the Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad region.

The agency's forecast for the coming week expects fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Punjab during 6-8 July; West Uttar Pradesh during 8-10 July; East Uttar Pradesh during 7-10 July; and East Rajasthan during 5-9 July.

Isolated thunderstorms are likely in West Rajasthan on 5 and 6 July and in East Rajasthan during 4-9 July. Scattered thunderstorms and lightning are also predicted over Uttarakhand between 5 and 10 July and over West and East Uttar Pradesh during 7-8 July.

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, and Punjab during 6-8 July; Himachal Pradesh on 5 July and during 8-9 July; Uttarakhand during 6-10 July; West Uttar Pradesh during 9-10 July; East Uttar Pradesh during 8-10 July; West Rajasthan during 6-8 July; and East Rajasthan on 8 and 10 July.

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Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Himachal Pradesh during 6-7 July, Uttarakhand on 5 July, and East Rajasthan during 5-7 July and again on 9 July.

Why is Delhi witnessing a weaker monsoon? A Hindustan Times report, citing experts, attributed Delhi's weaker monsoon this time to weather systems in other parts of the country that are drawing the monsoon trough away from the national capital. Mahesh Pehlawat, Vice President of Skymet Weather, a private weather forecaster, said, "Cyclonic circulations over Madhya Pradesh and a low pressure area over Odisha had drawn the trough to central India, which has led to a reduction in rainfall. The city is likely to see the typical monsoon rain from July 5."

Delhi weather today On Sunday, residents of the national capital woke up to warm and humid weather, with the minimum temperature recorded at 29.2 degrees Celsius, which is 1.3 degrees above the seasonal average. The IMD predicts a generally cloudy sky for Delhi, along with moderate rainfall during the day.

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About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.