Delhi: More than 3000 dengue cases reported till 18 Nov

Dengue cases crossed the 3000-mark after Delhi reported around 800 more dengue cases in the first two-and-a-half weeks of November, according to a civic report released on Monday.
Around 1,238 cases were reported in October. The national capital region reported 283 cases in a week and took the dengue infection tally to 3044 till 18 November from 2,761 till 11 November.
Along with Dengue, cases of other diseases like malaria and chikungunya are also growing. Around 219 cases of malaria and 44 cases of chikungunya were reported till now in 2022, reported PTI quoting the Municipal Corporation of Delhi(MCD) report.
Out of the total 3044 cases, 693 were reported in September. Last time when Delhi reported a sharp rise in dengue cases like this was in 2017. The city had reported 4,556 cases between January and November that year. As of now, no death has been reported due to Dengue in Delhi so far. Last year, the disease claimed 23 lives in the capital region.
Delhites recount the year, 2015, as one of the worst phases in terms of the dengue outbreak. The number of dengue cases crossed 10,600 in October. It is considered one of the worst dengue outbreaks in Delhi since 1996.
The report presents a nominal growth record of dengue cases in the capital from January to August. Delhi reported 23 dengue cases in January,16 in February, 22 on March, 20 in April, 30 in May, 32 in June, 26 in July, and 75 in August.
Symptoms of Dengue
To ensure timely detection and treatment of dengue, MCD has released a list of symptoms of the vector-borne diseases. It includes high fever, headache, rash, muscle and joint pain. Notably, these symptoms are similar to that of COVID-19. People suffering from COVID 19 might experience fever or chills, muscle or body aches, fatigue and headache.
According to MCD, breeding of mosquito larvae has been found at 1,64,524 households this year till 18 November. To prevent the further outbreak of the disease, 1,15,590 households were awarded with legal notices whereas 45,092 prosecutions were launched so far.
The city recorded 9,613 dengue cases last year. It was the highest since 2015. 23 people were succumbed due to the vector borne disease during that year. The dengue cases count was 2,406 in 2018. Delhi reported ten deaths each due to dengue in 2016 and preceding year, four in 2018, and two in 2019.
