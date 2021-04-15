OPEN APP
Amid the massive surge in the number of coronavirus cases in the national capital, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal today announced that there is no shortage of beds in hospitals, new agency ANI reported.

The chief minister said, "There is no shortage of beds in hospitals in Delhi. According to the latest data, more than 5000 beds are available."

On Wednesday alone, the city recorded as many as 17,282 fresh COVID cases, the highest single-day spike in the National Capital since the pandemic began. The number of daily Covid deaths has also been increasing, with 104 deaths recorded yesterday.

Following this, Kejriwal announced fresh restrictions today to tackle the sudden spike. As per the orders, a weekend curfew has been ordered in the city, also all spas, auditoriums, malls have been asked to stay shut from Friday evening till further orders.

The chief minister said, "I had a meeting with L-G. We have decided to impose weekend curfew in Delhi. This is because people generally go out for work on weekdays and entertainment on weekends. So to break the chain we are imposing a weekend curfew, exempting essential services."

"No dine-in options will be allowed in restaurants and eateries. only home deliveries will be permitted," he said.

"Cinemas halls can operate with only 30% occupancy," said Kejriwal.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, the city government has ordered to increase the number of bed for COVID patients in several government-run hospitals.

In view of the surge in COVID-19 cases in Delhi, it has been decided to designate an increased number of beds at the city government-run hospitals for confirmed or suspected cases of the coronavirus infection, the order said.

These include the GTB Hospital, where the number of ICU beds with ventilators has been increased from 100 to 128 and ICU beds without ventilators from 100 to 272.

At the SGM Hospital, the number of COVID beds has gone up from 20 to 48, the order said.

Also, Delhi government today notified the full list of hotels that are to be linked to hospitals mentioned against their names for converting them into extended COVID hospitals.

Night curfew in Delhi till 30 April

A seven-hour night curfew, from 10 pm to 5 am till 30 April is already imposed in Delhi. Those exempted from the curfew include pregnant women, patients, those travelling to and from airports, railway stations, state bus terminus on showing tickets, officials related to the functioning of offices of diplomats, and those holding any constitutional post on the production of valid identity card.

Central and Delhi government officials involved in emergency services such as health and family welfare and all related medical establishments, police, prisons, home guards, civil defence, fire and emergency services are also exempted.

(With inputs from agencies)

