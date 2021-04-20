Delhi: Most essential services will be available during lockdown, says police

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a lockdown in Delhi from 10 pm on Monday to 5 am of next Monday in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases. He said that the essential services, food services, medical services will continue to function. "Weddings can be held with a gathering of only 50 people, passes will be issued separately for it," he said.

