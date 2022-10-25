Delhi most polluted city in the world on Diwali, AQI reaches ‘very poor’1 min read . 12:09 AM IST
According to the report, Lahore in Pakistan and Delhi were the two most polluted cities in the world on Diwali
On Monday, Delhi's air quality deteriorated to "very poor" with maximum temperature reaching 31.2 degrees Celsius, slightly below the season's normal.
According to the report, Lahore in Pakistan and Delhi were the two most polluted cities in the world on Diwali.
According to the Swiss organisation IQAir, the air quality in Delhi on Diwali Monday became "very poor" due to an increase in the burning of stubble, the use of firecrackers, and relatively unfavourable climatic circumstances that permitted the accumulation of pollutants.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".
The lowest recorded temperature for the season was 14.5 degrees Celsius, which is two notches below average. Humidity varied between 43% and 90%.
On Monday morning, Delhi residents awoke to a beautiful day with the minimum temperature coming in at 14.9 degrees Celsius, which is two degrees below the seasonal average.
At 8.30 in the morning, the relative humidity was 82%.
The day was expected to be mostly clear according to the weather department's forecast, with a high of roughly 31 degrees Celsius.
The weatherman has forecast mainly clear sky for Tuesday with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to settle at 31 and 15 degrees Celsius respectively.
(With inputs from PTI)
