Delhi most polluted megacity but THESE 2 cities experienced worst peak pollution in last 4 yrs. Details here3 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2023, 11:21 AM IST
- The report showed that Delhi, with a winter average PM2.5 level of 151 µg/m³ remains the most polluted megacity by a large margin, though it has shown improvement over the past few year.
Amid the rise in influenza A (H3N2) cases in the country, a report by Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) has stated that all mega cities in India, irrespective of their locations in different geo-climatic zones, faced the challenge of worsening PM2.5 levels during the winter season of 2022-23.
